Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 152.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sysco were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summitry LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after buying an additional 270,101 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,113.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

