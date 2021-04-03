Syscoin (SYS) Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $208.17 million and $9.23 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.02 or 0.00345743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004099 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000794 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 609,779,591 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

