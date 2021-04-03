T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 252.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $127.65 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.04 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

