Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.

Several research firms have commented on TCMD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $53.43. 107,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

