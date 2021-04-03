Tael Hits One Day Trading Volume of $775,262.00 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.20, $24.72, $4.92 and $5.22. During the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00052252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.70 or 0.00673324 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00069746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00027339 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

