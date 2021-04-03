TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €25.26 ($29.72).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €27.70 ($32.59) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) stock opened at €24.77 ($29.14) on Friday. TAG Immobilien AG has a one year low of €17.39 ($20.46) and a one year high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €24.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.09.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

