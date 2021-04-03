Taklimakan Network (TAN) Price Reaches $0.0031

Taklimakan Network (CURRENCY:TAN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Taklimakan Network has a total market cap of $142,132.69 and $47,636.00 worth of Taklimakan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Taklimakan Network has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Taklimakan Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taklimakan Network Coin Profile

Taklimakan Network (CRYPTO:TAN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2018. Taklimakan Network’s total supply is 348,942,180 coins and its circulating supply is 45,942,180 coins. Taklimakan Network’s official website is taklimakan.network . Taklimakan Network’s official message board is medium.com/@taklimakan

According to CryptoCompare, “Taklimakan Network is a social network based on blockchain technology. A coherent resource of the crypto community from around the world with the tools for beginners, as well as a business platform for professionals from different categories and areas. Taklimakan Network provides informational value based on the interests and preferences of users of any social groups and different spheres of activity, regardless of their level of knowledge and language. The platform was designed to create opportunities both for self-development and business, as well as for entertainment and communication. “

