Taptica International (LON:TAP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.00

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.63). Taptica International shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63), with a volume of 1,625,144 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £158.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

About Taptica International (LON:TAP)

Taptica International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mobile advertising technologies business. The company provides data-focused marketing solutions that execute brand insights on mobile by leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users by application, service, and brands.

