TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 344.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of TechTarget worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $189,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,462. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTGT opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 113.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

