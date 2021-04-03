Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.07

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$45.07 and traded as low as C$41.95. Tecsys shares last traded at C$43.65, with a volume of 27,900 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCS shares. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

The stock has a market cap of C$631.40 million and a P/E ratio of 112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Tecsys’s payout ratio is currently 63.31%.

Tecsys Company Profile (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

