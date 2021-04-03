Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,505 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 88,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HQH stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $26.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

