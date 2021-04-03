Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Holdings Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,472 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Teleflex worth $111,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 70,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Teleflex by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $7,615,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $414.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.20. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $271.99 and a 52 week high of $434.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

TFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.44.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

