Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $67.86 on Top Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Tellor has a total market cap of $102.49 million and $77.75 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can now be bought for approximately $67.86 or 0.00116002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00020167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.49 or 0.00670974 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00069242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00028041 BTC.

Tellor Profile

TRB is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,587,185 coins and its circulating supply is 1,510,445 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.