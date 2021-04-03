TEMCO (TEMCO) Price Hits $0.0252 on Major Exchanges

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $78.77 million and $34.72 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TEMCO has traded up 63% against the U.S. dollar.

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,120,969,019 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

