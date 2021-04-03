TENA (TENA) Achieves Market Cap of $2.31 Million

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One TENA token can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TENA has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $40,344.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TENA has traded up 530.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TENA Token Profile

TENA is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,974,535 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

