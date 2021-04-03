Tendies 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $305,259.00 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Tendies coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded 40.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $305,259.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00053892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.23 or 0.00678077 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00071005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00027812 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,912,031 coins and its circulating supply is 7,512,031 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

