Tendies (TEND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 34.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Tendies has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $500,081.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tendies has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tendies alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.32 or 0.00670159 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00069586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00027250 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,912,031 coins and its circulating supply is 7,512,031 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.