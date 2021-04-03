Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.26% of Tennant worth $16,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 3,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $304,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,085 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 20,804 shares of company stock worth $1,513,415 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TNC opened at $80.65 on Friday. Tennant has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $83.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Tennant had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

