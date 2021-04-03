TENT (TENT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $525,676.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and $525,676.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TENT has traded 41.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00076107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.00326570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.24 or 0.00776758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00090472 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00027603 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00016439 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT’s total supply is 34,084,440 coins and its circulating supply is 34,007,348 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app

Buying and Selling TENT

