TenX (PAY) Market Cap Reaches $30.20 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One TenX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges. TenX has a total market cap of $30.20 million and $6.32 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00051864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00020134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.65 or 0.00676881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00069644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027367 BTC.

About TenX

TenX is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

