Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stake Cut by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,370 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Teradata worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $82,487.37. Also, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $2,001,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,768.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,571 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

