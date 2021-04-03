Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $40.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and markets various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, China, and Guatemala. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, hot rolled coils and sheets, cold rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, welded pipes, hot dipped galvanized and electro-galvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, billets, wire rods and bars, and other products, as well as sells energy.

