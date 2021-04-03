Terra Price Tops $18.16 (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Terra has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion and approximately $193.76 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $18.16 or 0.00031577 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009389 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 958,802,072 coins and its circulating supply is 387,468,318 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

