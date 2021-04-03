Terracoin (TRC) Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $397,834.18 and approximately $299.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,107.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $562.28 or 0.00951284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.30 or 0.00382868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00060245 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

