TerraUSD Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. TerraUSD has a market cap of $1.67 billion and approximately $35.12 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005597 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011239 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000142 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,668,401,522 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

