Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,477,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,423,000 after buying an additional 99,393 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 29,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $59.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $64.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.76.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

