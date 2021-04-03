Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Increased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,411 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.1% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 400.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,434,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $615,384,000 after buying an additional 1,148,048 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $661.75 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $635.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,328.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $691.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $615.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,237,947 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.33.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

