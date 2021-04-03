Tether Market Cap Reaches $42.41 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Tether has a market cap of $42.41 billion and $105.81 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00073605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.92 or 0.00297330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00090281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.11 or 0.00743844 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00027409 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00015726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,958.26 or 0.99082554 BTC.

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 43,646,290,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,309,752,850 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

