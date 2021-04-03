Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 15,164,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,710 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,295,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,229 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 8,093,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,923,000 after purchasing an additional 243,226 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 440,810 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 125.0% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.61.

Shares of TEVA opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

