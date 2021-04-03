Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,830,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.64% of Texas Roadhouse worth $143,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,613,000 after buying an additional 468,138 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,849,000 after acquiring an additional 148,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after acquiring an additional 866,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 588,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,765,000 after purchasing an additional 58,491 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,024.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $249,500.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,525 shares of company stock worth $11,784,340. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXRH opened at $96.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $99.64.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.