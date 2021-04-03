Tezos (XTZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.92 Billion

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Tezos has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $3.92 billion and approximately $452.57 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos token can now be bought for about $5.12 or 0.00008698 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00031260 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 765,208,503 tokens. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.