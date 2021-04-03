The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NTB opened at $37.97 on Friday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.70%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.