The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,916 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of The Buckle worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $1,708,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Buckle by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in The Buckle by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in The Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Buckle by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after purchasing an additional 357,102 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert M. Carlberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $522,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,871 shares of company stock worth $1,340,574 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $39.36 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $43.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.07%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

