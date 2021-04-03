The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.41 Million

Analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will post $29.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.20 million. The First of Long Island reported sales of $28.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year sales of $114.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.64 million to $116.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $116.04 million, with estimates ranging from $114.73 million to $118.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

FLIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $505.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. The First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 98,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 35,434 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,563 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The First of Long Island (FLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.