The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Hits $0.0238 on Major Exchanges

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012523 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $277.67 or 0.00465110 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002054 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

