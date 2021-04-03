The Graph Price Tops $1.77 (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00003005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Graph has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $2.21 billion and approximately $322.57 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About The Graph

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

