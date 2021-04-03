The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,252 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

THG stock opened at $130.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.79 and a 1 year high of $133.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.29.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

