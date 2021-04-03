The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in The Home Depot by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 945,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $251,176,000 after purchasing an additional 506,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.32.

HD traded up $2.50 on Friday, hitting $307.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,923,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,531. The stock has a market cap of $331.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.22. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.00 and a 1-year high of $308.55.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.