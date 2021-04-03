The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,713 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.08% of The Kraft Heinz worth $35,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,780,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,998,000 after acquiring an additional 566,134 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,012,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,826,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,973,000 after acquiring an additional 471,921 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.03 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

