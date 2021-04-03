The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 3,545 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $119,403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 15.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,732,000 after purchasing an additional 530,313 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at about $12,744,000. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at about $10,309,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $3,316,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 346,595 shares of company stock worth $21,689,795. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

SFIX stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average is $54.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.44 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

