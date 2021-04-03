The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Workiva by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 213,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 167,301 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $13,440,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Workiva by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after buying an additional 127,576 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,862,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,960,000 after purchasing an additional 85,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $737,319.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,092.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,413. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

WK stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.47.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

WK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.78.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

