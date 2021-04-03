The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of The Ensign Group worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $1,425,829.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,559 shares of company stock worth $3,229,324. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

ENSG stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.15. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

