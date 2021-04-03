The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of 8X8 worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in 8X8 by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in 8X8 by 4,594.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $43,501.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $29,230.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,381.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,812 shares of company stock worth $657,749. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EGHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.96.

NYSE EGHT opened at $32.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.98. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

