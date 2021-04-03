The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.81 Million Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191,487 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Ambarella worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Ambarella by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ambarella by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 4.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ambarella by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ambarella by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $105.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.79 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $137.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.39.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $369,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

