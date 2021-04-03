The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,516,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,024,000 after purchasing an additional 216,271 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,214,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 110,727 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,327,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 763,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 61,925 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Noble Financial lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $28.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $35,465.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $41,176.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,656 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

