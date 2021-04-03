The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of CareDx worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 769,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,719,000 after acquiring an additional 25,388 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in CareDx by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $275,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $864,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,579 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,073. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CDNA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $70.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -153.04 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.20.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.