The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Macy’s worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.61.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

