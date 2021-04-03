The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,915,000 after buying an additional 26,352 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth $5,352,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,186,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $342.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.87. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $124.26 and a 12-month high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,528,892. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $4,345,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,774,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,754 shares of company stock worth $32,030,682. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

