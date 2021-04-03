The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.25 Million Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WSC stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

