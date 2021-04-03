The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,482 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,094 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of FuelCell Energy worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,062.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 114,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 110.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 202,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 156.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 840,801 shares in the last quarter. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FCEL stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 5.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at $398,190.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.